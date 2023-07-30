Piero Stillitano

Chief Financial Officer

CALSTART, Inc.

Piero is CFO of CALSTART Inc., which works with its member companies and agencies to build a high-tech clean transportation industry that creates jobs, cuts air pollution and oil imports, and curbs climate change. When he joined CALSTART five years ago, the organization had 24 people on payroll and revenue of $31 million. He quickly went to work on creating a plan, processes, systems, and an organizational structure to manage growth and allow the organization to negotiate, accept larger contracts, and bring projects to their successful completion.

Stillitano led the strategic modeling of the financial and operational aspects of the organization. In his five years, his analysis, execution, and leadership have helped grow the workforce in 2022 by 110 employees (up 358%) and revenue to $130 million (up 76%).