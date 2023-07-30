Founder & CEO

Synoptek

Tim Britt, the founder and CEO of Synoptek, is an entrepreneur at heart who grew up in Wyoming, cherishing a childhood filled with outdoor activities. His early entrepreneurial ventures, including paper routes and a lawn-mowing business, revealed his passion for building companies. Over the past 22 years, he has successfully developed Synoptek into an award-winning global IT management firm, despite initial doubts about the market.

Through his extensive background in management and IT consulting, Britt recognized the market’s needs and continuously adapted Synoptek’s services to deliver superior value to clients. His leadership approach follows a “lead by example” philosophy, setting high standards for himself and taking accountability for the organization’s performance. His dedication to self-reflection and continuous improvement drives Synoptek’s success.