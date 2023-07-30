Co-Founder & CEO

DRINKS

Zac Brandenberg is a serial entrepreneur driving digital disruption in industries lacking innovative technology solutions. In 2003 he founded Hydra, a multichannel digital ad platform that achieved remarkable success and ranked in the Top 10 of the INC 500. Currently, Zac serves as the co-founder and CEO of DRINKS Holdings, Inc. (drinks.com), leading the company through the pandemic and expanding its ship-to-home alcohol category with strategic partnerships.

Despite remote work during the pandemic, Zac fostered a digital-first culture, utilizing tools like Zoom and Slack to enhance communication and transparency. DRINKS’ culture has received widespread recognition, earning multiple Best Places to Work awards and Forbes America’s Best Start-up Employers accolades. Brandenberg’s visionary leadership has propelled his ventures to success and positioned him as a driving force in the industry.