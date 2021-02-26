Los Angeles Times’ copy desk adds three editors to the team

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor Loree Matsui:

I’m thrilled to announce our recent additions to the copy desk department.

Dawn Burkes — Features copy editor

Burkes has had many newsroom jobs — copy editor, designer, photographer, section editor, assigning editor, and television, music and comic book critic. She has also been an editorial and publishing coordinator for the movie studio Cinestate and horror movie magazine Fangoria. (Ask her about it, and she’ll likely drop a couple of names before quoting Sterling Archer: “Where you plant me, I will grow.”)

She worked on the copy and design desks at the Dallas Morning News, USA Today, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Miami Herald and the Tallahassee Democrat. Her emphasis has always been on words, not only working with reporters to craft stories but learning to polish her own writing.

Burkes graduated from Florida A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in magazines. In her spare time, she avoids horses, hosts podcasts, watches horror movies and takes a multivitamin to keep up with the irrepressible energy of her wise-beyond-her-years 12-year-old daughter.

Carolyn Horwitz — News copy editor

Horwitz started her career as a copy editor at Billboard in New York, later becoming news editor and managing editor. In recent years, she has been executive editor of Entrepreneur and managing editor of Variety. As a freelancer, she turned her focus to architecture and design, writing for magazines such as Interiors, Azure and Palm Springs Life and editing several books. She also loves to travel and play tennis. Horwitz grew up in Denver and graduated from Brandeis University with a degree in English literature.

Horwitz started at The Times last March as a temporary employee, and the office closed just a few days later — but she swears it was not her fault. She looks forward to re-meeting everyone in person one of these days.

Isabelle D’Antonio — News copy editor

D’Antonio has been working at the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky., where she started as a digital producer. In her current job as the print planning editor, she plans the daily News section budget, works with the design team and helps write display type. She also helps to manage and copy edit big projects, including the Pulitzer-winning series on the outgoing governor’s controversial pardons. She was also involved in the coverage of the death of Breonna Taylor and ensuing protests, and two unprecedented Kentucky Derby races. D’Antonio was a Dow Jones intern on our News copy desk in 2018 and also worked at the Orlando Sentinel as a web producer.

D’Antonio graduated from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, where she studied journalism, political science and history. In her free time, she enjoys yoga, reading and hanging out with her cat, Ollie. She is excited to return to The Times and can’t wait to be in the newsroom with everyone.