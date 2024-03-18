The L.A. Times welcomes its Class of 2024 spring interns

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor for Culture and Talent Angel Jennings and Deputy Editor for Culture and Talent Joseph Serna:

With Southern California’s entertainment season in full swing and elections around the corner, it is a great opportunity for the Los Angeles Times to help train the next generation of journalists.

Today we welcome the first cohort of our 2024 intern class: five spring reporting interns, who will be with us for the next 10 weeks, helping us tell the stories that matter most to our diverse communities and audience.

Advertisement

The interns were selected from nearly 100 applicants and will be working in De Los, Fast Break, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Metro. They are paid to work and train alongside some of the best journalists in the world.

Each of these interns, along with the others joining us this summer, underline The Times’ unwavering commitment to bringing up the next generation of journalists.

Please join us in welcoming our 2024 spring class:

Cerys Davies is a recent graduate of Loyola Marymount University, where she studied journalism. As someone born in Los Angeles, she finds an innate sense of pride and passion tied to her experience as a Latina in the city. Between her interests in music and art, she found a love for culture writing early on in her study of journalism. From her initial discovery of the practice at her high school’s newspaper to interning at several Los Angeles-based publications, she is excited to join the De Los section and continue getting to know the city that raised her.

Eva Hartman was raised in Seattle and will graduate in May from USC with a degree in international relations, where she was involved in research in international conflict resolution and public health. While on the politics beat at the Daily Trojan, she conducted high-profile interviews with presidential candidates and State Department officials, before serving as the news assignments editor and magazine editor, and now manages a team of more than 50 reporters to produce daily content. She’s worked previously for the California governor’s office, the Los Angeles mayor’s office and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. In her free time, Hartman continues her lifelong pursuit of the perfect iced americano and enjoys true crime, creative writing and spending time with her sorority sisters. She joins The Times as an intern with the Fast Break Desk.

Kaitlyn Huamani is a soon-to-be graduate of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, where she studies journalism with a minor in culture, media and entertainment. She is passionate about arts reporting and worked as an editor of the arts, culture and entertainment desk at USC Annenberg Media for three years. She also interned at People magazine through the American Society of Magazine Editors’ internship program. When she’s not reporting, she enjoys exploring L.A.’s restaurant scene, rewatching “Gilmore Girls” and practicing yoga. Huamani is looking forward to joining the Entertainment and Arts team. @ByKaitlynHuamani

Claire O’Callahan was born in a tiny fishing village on the Connecticut coast and grew up across six states, including California and New York (short story, her family moved a lot). Two years ago, she returned to the West Coast to complete her education at Occidental College, where she is now a senior studying critical theory and social justice. O’Callahan has worked as a staff writer and campus news editor for her college paper, the Occidental, and freelanced for a handful of local papers including the Berkshire Eagle and the Eastsider. Her time as a community reporter instilled a commitment to local journalism, which she brings to her reporting along with a passion for narrative and investigative journalism. When she’s not honing her craft, O’Callahan can be found reading, trying out new recipes in her dorm kitchen or picking up fresh-baked focaccia at El Sereno Green Grocer. She is thrilled to join The Times as a features and wellness intern.

Advertisement