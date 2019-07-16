Watch live: Committee To Protect Journalists annual awards

Meryl Streep will present lawyer Amal Clooney with CPJ’s Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award. Clooney has defended several journalists, including Maria Ressa, who was arrested in her home country of the Philippines for her reporting about government corruption. Ressa will interview Clooney during the ceremony. The online event will also recognize four journalists from Bangladesh, Iran, Nigeria and Russia who have faced criminal prosecution because of their work. NBC Nightly News’ anchor Lester Holt will host.

