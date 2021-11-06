Managing Director

Sands Investment Group

Commercial Brokers

Daniel S. Hoogesteger is the managing director of SIG’s West Coast headquarters in Santa Monica. Prior to being a founding member of SIG, Hoogesteger began his career in 2002 at Faris Lee Investments and has a tenured resume at firms including Marcus & Millichap & CB Richard Ellis. His resume includes representing many of the largest institutional, private capital & development companies in the acquisition & disposition of commercial real estate assets. He leads SIG’s big box team and has been directly involved in over $1.5 billion worth of commercial real estate transactions. Prior to his career in brokerage, Hoogesteger worked at an investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles and held a directing role at a global non-profit working to fight against poverty in developing third-world countries. He graduated cum laude from University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota with a double major in Finance & Entrepreneurship.