Vice President of Services & Operations

MEDIA PARTNERS CORPORATION

Through LaTonya Jackson’s life experiences, impressive career, and education, she has proven herself a dynamic, forward-thinking leader who contributes to companies’ growth through her extensive experience in talent, workforce development, and thought leadership.

Jackson’s contributions toward the company’s own DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging) efforts have not gone unnoticed, and under her input and editorial eye, the company released their latest product, “Unintentional Still Hurts: Overcoming Unconscious Bias.” Instruction over three module courses address workplace bias and microaggressions. Jackson worked both behind the scenes and as a guest on Media Partners’ “PeopleCast,” a podcast aiming to humanize DEIB through storytelling.