Chairman & CEO

The Corniche Group, Inc.

Anastasia K. Mann founded Corniche Travel (now The Corniche Group, Inc.) in 1987, a company that today grosses more than $35 million annually. In 2017, the city of West Hollywood honored Corniche with a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its residency Mann has traveled to 148 countries and is also president of the Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council, where she has served for 19 years.