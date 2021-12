CEO/Founder

The Original My “Buddy” Towel

As a mom of six, Angie Myers’ laundry was never ending because her kids always used more than one towel at a time. So she created the ideal solution: the patent-pending My “Buddy” Towel. It’s a towel and an onesie in one. Just slip on, zip up and go. No more battling to keep the bath towel from falling off, either. The My “Buddy” Towel can be used after a bath, the pool or at the beach and also super absorbent.