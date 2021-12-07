Chief Executive Officer

Amwins Connect

For over 30 years, Becky Patel’s leadership has been key to making the organization what it is today while shaping the general agency in multiple states. As chief executive officer, she is instrumental in every facet of the business. Now, she is CEO of Amwins Connect. Known for her business savvy, she has led the charge in developing strong business relationships and setting standards with sales models, products, and services. In an ever-changing industry, Patel looks forward to guiding innovative solutions for brokers.