Chief Growth Officer

PLENSY

Brandi Kolosky is known as a polymathic business and marketing leader. She is known for pushing the boundaries of B2B and B2C globally. In 2020, she also accepted the role as chief growth officer of Plensy to interrupt, innovate, and revolutionize the financial ecosystem with a patent-pending DeFi lending points system. Her role with Plensy is to transform the antiquated traditional financial ecosystem and credit score rating from the current loan processing methodology by offering lending services through the Plensy platform.