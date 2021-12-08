Owner

Here and Ready

Brie Eley is a classically-trained actress and content creator. While fostering her own career, she started Here and Ready, a private networking collective servicing more than 1,200 Black actresses across the U.S. and Canada. Through Here and Ready, she has produced educational seminars, hosted networking events for the Casting Society of America and launched a public talent database website, which is free to access. She can currently be seen in commercials for Farmers, Pizza Hut, OnStar and Ross.