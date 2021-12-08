Senior Vice President

KERN

As Senior Vice President of KERN, Camilla Grozian-Lorentzen oversees all client relationships, including AT&T, American Express, Citigroup, Blue Cross of Idaho and SoCal Gas. She leads the company to provide integrated cross-channel recommendations, deploying a mix of tactics to achieve the highest sales and revenue for clients. She has over 25 years of direct marketing experience, including client-side at General Mills and eHarmony, as well as agency side and manages a team of over 400 people.