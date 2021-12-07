SVP/Managing Director, UM Studios

Dawn Reese is the SVP and U.S. managing director of UM Studios, UM’s dedicated creative content group. She leads the UM Studios team across all U.S. offices and partners with UM’s roster of iconic brands, developing original, branded and performance content across all platforms to achieve business objectives. With over 20 years of experience, Reese delivers by increasing market share, revenue and brand affinity. As an accomplished executive, she formerly was EVP of Client Solutions at RTL Group, where she oversaw sales and marketing.