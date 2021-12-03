Finalist: Bonnie E. Eskenazi

Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Bonnie Eskenazi, a partner in Greenberg Glusker’s Entertainment Litigation practice, regularly handles some of Hollywood’s most high profile and landmark entertainment disputes for some of the industry’s leading performers, directors, writers, producers, rights holders, studios and talent agents. Her passion for advancing the careers of women led her to join the board of Women In Film and create and launch its sexual harassment Help Line, which includes a pro bono legal aid panel in addition to therapeutic assistance for survivors of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.