President

Skya Ventures, Inc.

Gelena Wasserman was born in Odessa, Ukraine and came to the U.S. as a four-year-old child due to religious persecution. She had a great career representing top entertainment and technology companies in L.A. She yearned for more and started Skya Ventures in 2015. Her first house built in West Toluca Lake made it into the Los Angeles Times’ “Home of the week.” Wasserman subsequently built more spec homes and started building small apartment buildings. Today, she builds apartment buildings that are 50 units and larger in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas.