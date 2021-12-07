Partner

Jenner & Block LLP

Kirsten Hicks Spira is a lawyer, a dedicated pro bono advocate, a pillar in the local Los Angeles community through her service, and a champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion in her law firm and the legal community. In her legal practice, Spira represents the country’s largest law firms in their most pressing professional responsibility matters. She is certified by the California State Bar as a legal malpractice specialist, and speaks and writes frequently on topics related to professional responsibility.