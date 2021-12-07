Linda D. Kornfeld

Partner/Vice Chair, Insurance Recovery Practice Group

BLANK ROME LLP

Linda Kornfeld, among the nation’s most prominent insurance recovery attorneys, represents corporate policyholders in high-stakes litigation and assists her clients in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in insurance assets. Her strategic advice to senior executives and in-house counsel of clients, including telecommunications companies, universities, real estate developers, manufacturers, and non-profit organizations, is focused on mitigating risk and maximizing insurance recoveries. Whether through settlement or trial, Kornfeld cost-effectively resolves complex insurance matters for her clients.