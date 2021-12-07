Managing Partner

The Sohagi Legal Group, PLC

Margaret Sohagi’s practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Sohagi provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff and appointed elected officials. When necessary, she zealously defends lead agencies’ land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.