Head of Global Marketing

Clubhouse

Maya Watson is the head of global marketing at Clubhouse, leading the creator, partnerships, community, editorial and communication teams for all marketing initiatives. At Clubhouse, Watson is the head of media partnerships and leads marketing initiatives for the creator, community, editorial and communications teams, reporting directly to the CEO. She directly works with organizations and brands to help them capitalize on the power of social audio, educating them on the best ways to leverage Clubhouse to build their business, thought leadership, branding and community.