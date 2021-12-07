Partner/Managing Director

Eleven Inc.

Michele Perrone Sileo has 25+ years of creative agency experience and a knack for sparking new client relationships. As Eleven’s most senior female executive, Sileo is essential in shaping and driving the company’s growth. Since joining Eleven in 2004, she has cultivated a strong roster of clients. With Sileo at the helm of the agency’s new business strategy, Eleven was named 2018 West Coast’s Silver Small Agency of the Year and runner-up for 2017 Small Agency of the Year overall in the U.S.