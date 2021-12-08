Director

Treasures From Angels

Believing the fashion industry should be accessible and inclusive to all women regardless of status, privilege or past, along with the founding of Treasures From Angels, Natalie Hockey actively works with Los Angeles’ most vulnerable and underserved women to create new opportunities and hope. A 100% donation-based non-profit benefitting the Los Angeles House of Ruth, Treasures From Angels sells pre-loved designer bags, shoes and clothing items and educates women from the House of Ruth in fashion merchandising, inventory, shipping, and studio work.