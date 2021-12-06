Co-Founder/Executive Director

Initiate Justice

Taina Angeli Vargas co-founded Initiate Justice in September 2016 with the intention of activating the political power of people directly impacted by mass incarceration. Prior to creating Initiate Justice, she worked in the organizing and policy advocacy field as the Statewide Advocacy Coordinator with Essie Justice Group, State Campaigner with the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, and as a Field Representative for the California State Assembly. Vargas was impacted by mass incarceration while supporting a loved one who was incarcerated for seven years.