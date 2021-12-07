Co-Founder/CEO

Tiffany Thurston Scott co-founded Róen Beauty in 2018 and launched her first products in March 2019. As CEO, Scott has navigated the challenges of running a start-up and in the midst of a global pandemic with color cosmetics being hit and stores closing. She has grown RÓEN to the successful brand it is today with significant market traction in more than 10 countries. Her business philosophy is (1) transparency with her customers and, (2) to develop products that are sustainable and environmentally sensitive.