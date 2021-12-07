Virginia Scripps
Founder/CEO
Press Kitchen
As Press Kitchen founder and CEO, Virginia Scripps has built a successful and unique public relations enterprise from the ground up, spanning more than 20 years and serving successful businesses across entertainment, advertising and technology. She brings an entertainment and journalism background to Press Kitchen’s agency locations in Santa Monica and NYC, a unique yet imperative outlook utilized to shape Press Kitchen’s strategy as it relates to relationships with journalist contacts and the success of clients.