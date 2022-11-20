Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Adriana Vesci is a partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson specializing in real estate finance and development, particularly in the representation of real estate developers and institutional investment managers in connection with complex real estate finance transactions. She is known for getting lenders, investors and developers workable results by using the skills she has gained from each side of the negotiation table. Vesci works well with all clients and can anticipate their needs, regularly helping to negotiate, document and close real estate transactions.