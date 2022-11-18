Vice President & Partner

Bloom Ads Global Media Group

Allie Boyer started out with Bloom Ads in October 2012 as a media coordinator/receptionist. Within months, she was excelling in every project thrown at her, going above and beyond without any additional asks from her senior managers. It became clear quickly that Boyer was going to be a star in the media world. Not too long after starting with Bloom, she was recruited by Live Nation to work as a digital media buyer. After much success, Boyer has returned to Bloom as vice president of integrated media, leading the entire media team, encouraging growth and excellence every day from her team.