Foley & Mansfield partner Ann I. Park was installed in June as president of the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA). She is the first Asian American president in LACBA’s 144-year history – a barrier-breaking achievement and an important example of Asian American representation. Park has extensive experience in toxic tort defense, commercial business disputes, insurance coverage and environmental law matters. Skilled in explaining the complex medical and scientific aspects of her cases, she defends complex, high-risk toxic tort, asbestos products liability and premises liability actions.