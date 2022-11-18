Barbara Lee Berkowitz

Trustee

Berkowitz & Associates, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

Barbara Berkowitz started her career in First Amendment litigation to protect high-profile clients from the tabloids. After eight years at a downtown L.A. law firm, she opened her own law practice - Berkowitz & Associates, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation - with the support and encouragement of her client Elizabeth Taylor. She was Berkowitz’s first private client and remained counsel to her for the rest of her life. At Taylor’s request, Berkowitz became a trustee of the Elizabeth Taylor Estate. Also, she is the president of the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and an officer of various House of Taylor business entities.