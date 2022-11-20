Beth Parker Visshcer

Vice President of Operations

ElliptiGO, Inc.

Beth Visscher has worked in the sports and active lifestyle industry her entire career, including her 12 years of service at ElliptiGO. At ElliptiGO, she has been responsible for the entire operations function since joining the company in 2010. This includes creating and managing the production schedule, overseeing quality control once the product arrives at the warehouse, managing the inside sales team that handles pre-sale customer support, managing the order process, ensuring products get shipped on time and managing the customer service team.