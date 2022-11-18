President & Founder

ET AL Music Co

Brittany Perry is the founder/president of ET AL Music Co (ETAL). After signing songwriters such as Rod Wave and Ambezza at her former A&R post, Sony Music Publishing, ET AL Music Co was founded in January 2021 with the truths of songwriters in mind. It’s now home to writers who’ve worked with the likes of Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, Meek Mill, Saweetie, Kodak Black and more. Since launching, ETAL has become a popular administration alternative for songwriters as a result of individualized career strategy offerings and A&R support.