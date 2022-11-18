Founder & Executive Director

Compton Advocates Coalition

Candace Leos-Valdepena formed Compton Advocates to get to know her neighbors, educate herself on local politics and find solutions to issues. That community group has become a trusted resource through community roundtables, election candidate forums, community empowerment events, leadership workshops, regular community updates on social media and a comprehensive webpage where community members can access critical information. In 2020, she was selected to be a TEDx Compton Blvd speaker, where she shared her story leading up to her activism and advocacy in her hometown.