VP of Marketing

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC

Carol DeNembo’s accomplishments at Mountain Mike’s Pizza are numerous and her efforts on behalf of the organization are considerable. Under her leadership, brand visibility and awareness continue to take center stage, with Mountain Mike’s at the forefront of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be.” Thanks to DeNembo’s dedication to the power of awards and ability to leverage Mountain Mike’s record-breaking sales, the company’s industry standings climb year after year. A huge accomplishment this year was securing a brand partnership with the Los Angeles Angels baseball team, who named Mountain Mike’s as an “Official Pizza Partner.”