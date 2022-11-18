Vice President, R&D Data Strategy

Amgen

Cathy Critchlow is a proven innovator within the biotech and pharma industry. She joined Amgen’s Epidemiology department in 2004, driving its growth from a small group of eight employees into Amgen’s Center for Observational Research (CfOR) with over 100 staffers. CfOR strives to design, conduct, analyze, interpret and publish observational research that ultimately informs the safety, efficacy, effectiveness and economic value of Amgen products. Under Critchlow’s leadership, CfOR has become the industry leader in the use of real-world evidence to support drug development and commercialization.