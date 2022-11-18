Chief Executive Officer

Montage Insurance Solutions

With over 20 years of experience in all lines of insurance, Danone Simpson, founder and CEO of Montage Insurance Solutions, has built an agency focused on employee benefits and property and casualty programs for commercial and nonprofit sectors. Under her leadership, the firm has partnered with over 100 carriers to find perfect insurance solutions for clients. Simpson has built a dynamic service program, a third-party administration department and “My HR Summit” to train clients on compliance. She also founded Simpolicy to handle small businesses, event insurance, travel insurance and Medicare.