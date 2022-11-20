Partner, Audit Services

RSM US LLP

Darcy Wilson-Jones has been a certified public accountant for 27 years and has been with RSM US LLP for 24 years. Among her many accomplishments at the firm is the fact that she serves on the board of directors, as a sector leader, as well as a leader of the First-Choice Advisor initiative at RSM. In addition, Wilson-Jones also serves as a partner mentor for professionals across the firm. As the assurance practice leader for RSM’s Los Angeles office, she is primarily responsible for strategy execution and practice management of the L.A. audit practice.