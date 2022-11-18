Founder & Executive Director

Purposely Chosen Inc.

Dretona Maddox is the founder and executive director of Purposely Chosen, Inc., a nonprofit organization established in 2006, that provides a variety of support and advocacy services to pregnant and parenting teens who are in foster care, which includes two maternity homes located in the Inland Empire of Southern California. Her personal and organizational mission is to help displaced teen moms keep their babies through non-stigmatizing support, advocacy and parenting education. She also helps teen parents heal from psychological and emotional trauma by repurposing their pain into products for profit.