Partner, Real Estate Group

Nossaman

Elinor Eizdi specializes in real estate transactional law. She has extensive experience representing developers, government agencies and independent oil and gas companies in all phases of real estate acquisitions as well as construction, leasing and financing. She assists them with myriad issues pertaining to real property, right-of-way, the Surplus Land Act, oil and gas assets, and mineral rights. She drafts and negotiates purchase and sale agreements, leases, deeds, easements, access agreements and documentation. Eizdi performs extensive title review and also advises on unusual real estate issues.