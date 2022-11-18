Anna Azarov Photography

Founder & CEO

Ethos Giving

Emily Kane Miller is the founder and CEO of a social services consulting firm, Ethos Giving, and the creator of a social impact tracking software, Ethos Tracking. She launched her consulting firm - Ethos Giving - to support individual donors, foundations and corporations. Ethos Giving helps leaders looking to really move the needle on impact get it done in major ways. Ethos Tracking launched in April of 2022. and it’s a comprehensive social impact software, a SaaS platform built to help social impact teams or individuals to seamlessly track the full scope of their social impact portfolios.