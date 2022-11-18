Finalist: Ann Caruana

President & CIO

Preservation Equity Fund Advisors (PEF Advisors)

With over 19 years of experience in commercial real estate, Ann Caruana has a diverse background in multifamily investments, including acquisitions, market research and value-add repositioning. In May 2022, she became president and chief investment officer of PEF Advisors, after serving as the company’s senior VP of acquisitions. Caruana now leads the company’s efforts to preserve affordable multifamily communities nationwide. She oversees all aspects of PEF Advisors’ acquisitions, investor relations, asset management, operations and market research, and contributed significantly to the growth of the Fund series.