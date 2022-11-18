Finalist: Carine Carmy

Co-Founder & CEO

Origin

Carine Carmy co-founded Origin to solve a silent problem that impacts millions of women every year. Today, one in three adult women suffer from sexual health issues and related full-body pain, including incontinence, painful sex, prolapse, hip and back pain, and more. Origin is a company founded by women for women and is spreading awareness while revolutionizing the way we treat the female body and vaginal anatomy. The company has quickly grown into the leading national provider of pelvic floor and whole-body physical therapy and aims to change the standard of care for women across the country.