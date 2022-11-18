Finalist: Demetria L. Graves

Founding & Managing Partner

The Graves Law Firm

Certified family law specialist Demetria Graves opened her own family law practice, The Graves Law Firm, at the age of 25 - just six months out of law school. With offices in Pasadena and Beverly Hills, she is considered a leading family law attorney and has received accolades for her dedication to family law as well as to the community. Graves hosts a podcast, “Legally Uncensored with Attorney Demetria L. Graves,” addressing family law topics. In addition, she wrote and released a book in 2021 titled “When Women Run the Firm: How to Successfully Launch and Manage Your Law Practice with Confidence.”