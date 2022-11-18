Finalist: Joan Velazquez

Partner

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

As chair of Ervin Cohen & Jessup’s real estate practice, Joan Velazquez is a creative problem solver and proven deal maker. She expertly mitigates her clients’ legal risks while letting them realize the business opportunity in every deal. Velazquez represents real estate owners, developers, investors, lenders, contractors and asset managers in connection with a wide range of projects, including the acquisition; financing; development; leasing; management and sale of office buildings; industrial parks; shopping centers; low-income projects; mixed-use projects; industrial developments; and hotel/resort projects.