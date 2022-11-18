Finalist: Mandy Fry

President & Partner

Z SUPPLY, LLC

Mandy Fry is a self-made brand builder, who pulled herself up by the bootstraps to become the head of the multimillion-dollar brand Z SUPPLY. Fry has overseen 45% growth since she joined the company and has since been named president and partner. She has overseen the launch and growth of the proprietary wholesale platform, shopB2Z, which now has a virtual showroom and user-friendly tech features that create a specialized shopping experience for over 3,100 retail partners. This year, she launched two new divisions - Z Supply Eyewear and Z Active - while continuing the success of the brand as a whole.