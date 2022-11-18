Finalist: Michelle Kincanon

VP of Finance & Sustainability

Angeleno Group

Michelle Kincanon is the vice president of finance and sustainability at Angeleno Group and chair of the firm’s ESG Committee overseeing all ESG programs and initiatives. Her leadership role has shaped and managed Angeleno’s ESG program for more than 10 years and the resulting recognition of the firm’s preeminent role in ESG among venture capital and private equity peers. Since joining the firm in 2011, Kincanon has been spearheading Angeleno Group’s Responsible and Sustainable Investing (RSI) Program and ESG initiatives.