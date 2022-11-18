Finalist: Nichol Whiteman

Chief Executive Officer

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

With a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others, Nichol Whiteman heads the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF). The foundation tackles L.A.'s most pressing problems with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all Angelenos. During Whiteman’s tenure, LADF has launched impactful programming, including Dodgers RBI, a youth development initiative serving more than 10,000 youth today. She is dedicated to using her resources to open doors and opportunities for youth from all backgrounds.