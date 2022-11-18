Hilary Howard DeCesare

Transitional Expert & Executive Coach / CEO

The ReLaunch Co.

Hilary DeCesare is an award-winning business expert, international best-selling author and host of “The ReLaunch Podcast.” A sought-after speaker, founder of The ReLaunch Co. and previously one of Oracle’s top account managers, she brings fresh energy to industry leaders, CEOs and solopreneurs. She holds a psychology degree and a range of certifications in her field and was featured on ABC’s hit TV series “The Secret Millionaire.” She is also a thought leader on Forbes Coaches Council. An innovator in neuropsychology relating to business and life, DeCesare illuminates a heart-driven path through today’s landscape.