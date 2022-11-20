President, Solutions Division

Enterprise Community Partners

Jacqueline Waggoner is the Los Angeles-based, nationally facing president of solutions at Enterprise Community Partners. As head of Enterprise’s Southern California office, she led her team’s investment in more than $1.3 billion from the Central Coast to San Diego. Over the last two years, Enterprise has invested more than $630 million to create and preserve affordable homes and strengthen community-based organizations across the state. Waggoner also leads the national rollout of Equitable Path Forward, Enterprise’s $3.5-billion initiative, to address racial inequities in real estate by investing in developers of color.