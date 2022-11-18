Executive Creative Director

BeCore

Jen Fisch has been instrumental in elevating the creative services BeCore offers to its brand partners. With her expertise in the field from the brand side, as well as her time spent with some of the most prestigious agencies, she brings a wealth of experience to the table. The team at BeCore considers itself lucky to have maintained Fisch’s presence for the latter half of her professional career and is still going. She has led the creative direction for brands such as Nike, Microsoft, Major League Baseball, Red Bull, Amazon, Alaska Airlines and others.